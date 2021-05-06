EU in Malawi to host Euro Film Festival 2021

In an effort to support the Malawian film industry, the European Union in Malawi will host the European Film Festival (EFF) in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

The event is expected to officially launch on Friday May 7th at 5pm at the EU Residence in Area 10, Lilongwe and will be graced with the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Eisenhower Mkaka, EU Delegation to Malawi (acting Ambassador) Charge d’affaires, Ivo Hoefkens and their entourage.

The Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyre will also host the event on Saturday, May 8 for Blantyre film lovers.

According to a statement, the events will showcase some award winning Malawian and European films.

“The festival follows a film workshop that was held on the 9th of April, 2021, at the EU Residence, in Lilongwe, where over 30 Malawian filmmakers participated at, sharing ideas and learning from film making facilitators from Malawi, South Africa, Kenya and the UK,” reads the statement in part.

Participants were also invited to submit a short film applying the concepts covered in the workshops for an award and a prize.

The winning film, ‘The Entomologist’ by Malawian filmmakers, Sipho Mhango, Peter Chiluli aka Pierre Grey and Daniel Da Trindade from Cinefilm Creative Studio will be screened at the festival on Saturday.

“The European Film Festival is a free event and encourages all film patrons to register to secure their space at www.eurofilmfestmw.com prior to the screenings taking place on Friday 7th and Saturday 8th of May at the EU Residence in Lilongwe,” the statement added.

Entrance is open to the public on a first come first serve basis at the Jacaranda Cultural Centre in Blantyre on Saturday 8th of May.

All CoVID-19 preventative measures will be observed and adhered to.

In November 2018, the European Commission started a project to support the creation and quality enhancement of European Film Festivals organised by the delegations of the EU.

The project is managed by a consortium formed by Goethe-Institut, Institut français and Cineuropa, the portal for the promotion of the European cinema.

The initiative is operational from November 2018 to November 2022.

The last EFF was successfully executed with the attendance of over 700 people and took place in Lilongwe and Blantyre in 2019.

The next edition was meant to take place in 2020 but due to the pandemic, was later postponed to 2021.

