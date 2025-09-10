EU Pumps K1.2 Billion into Malawi’s Justice Sector through Chilungamo II Project

The European Union (EU) has committed K1.2 billion to support the Malawi Government under the Chilungamo II Project, aimed at strengthening justice delivery and governance systems.

The donation, received on Tuesday at the Ministry of Justice headquarters in Lilongwe, includes motor vehicles, motorcycles, and funding for digital systems. Minister of Justice Titus Mvalo led the Malawian delegation, which also included Deputy Chief Justice Lovemore Chikopa, SC, Solicitor General and Secretary for Justice Allison Mbang’ombe, SC, and Principal Secretary for E-Government Stephen Mjuweni.

In addition to handing over equipment, the event marked the signing of work plans and the launch of the Financial Accounting and Document Repository Systems, key digital platforms expected to enhance accountability and efficiency in justice delivery.

Minister Mvalo commended the EU for its continued support, describing the Chilungamo Project as a lifeline for modernising Malawi’s justice sector.

“This project ensures that we remain abreast with time and technology. I am delighted that the programme has supported the development of two new digital systems launched today—systems that will greatly enhance efficiency, accountability, and transparency not only for this programme but also for other initiatives supported by development partners,” said Mvalo.

He added that the work plans signed by participating institutions would provide an important tool for monitoring progress during the second year of implementation, ensuring the project delivers tangible results.

EU Head of Cooperation George Dura said the four-year programme, which started in August 2024, seeks to ensure humane and effective delivery of justice for all Malawians.

He named the implementing partners as the Judiciary, Ministry of Justice, Malawi Police Service, Malawi Prison Service, Office of the Ombudsman, Legal Aid Bureau, and the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC). The Ministry of Justice will serve as overall supervisor, supported by a Programme Management Unit (PMU) housed at its headquarters.

The total EU financial support for Chilungamo II amounts to €8.3 million (K1.2 billion), combining both financial and technical assistance, including short-term experts to help partners implement reforms.

Key Planned Outcomes

Judiciary: Improved court infrastructure, faster delivery of services in remote areas, and reopening of non-functional courts.

Ministry of Justice: Enhanced investigation and prosecution of criminal cases, and stronger coordination across the justice system.

Malawi Police Service: Better victim support services, improved training conditions for female recruits, enhanced investigative techniques, and stronger action against gender-based violence and police misconduct.

Malawi Prison Service: Improved prison conditions and stronger institutional capacity to implement alternative sentencing.

Office of the Ombudsman: More effective resolution of maladministration complaints and stronger enforcement of determinations.

Legal Aid Bureau: Expanded access to legal and paralegal services, and increased public awareness of legal rights.

Malawi Human Rights Commission: Improved case management, updated monitoring on human rights compliance, and mainstreamed access to information in district councils.

Dura said the EU’s support demonstrates confidence in Malawi’s justice sector reforms, adding that the project’s long-term success will depend on effective implementation by the government and its institutions.

