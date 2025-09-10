ESCOM Recovers K1.5 Billion Worth of Stolen Copper in Cross-Border Operation

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) has successfully recovered vandalised and stolen copper materials worth K1.5 billion in a major cross-border operation at Nyamapanda Border in Zimbabwe.

The copper was part of a consignment intercepted in December 2024 by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). A truck owned by Kanyazira Transport Logistics, declared to be carrying scrap metal and groundnuts en route to South Africa, was instead found with copper wires allegedly belonging to ESCOM, water meters linked to Malawian water boards, and other stolen infrastructure materials.

Following months of diplomatic and legal engagements, Zimbabwean authorities released the confiscated copper to ESCOM. On August 19, 2025, the copper was repatriated to Lilongwe under Mozambican police escort, while the seized truck was retained by its owner in Zimbabwe.

ESCOM Chief Executive Officer, Kamkwamba Kumwenda, hailed the recovery as a landmark victory in the fight against vandalism and theft of electricity infrastructure.

“This mission has sent a strong message: ESCOM will not tolerate vandalism, theft, or sabotage of its infrastructure. The copper that criminals attempt to steal is not just metal—it is the backbone of electricity supply in Malawi. Such acts plunge communities into darkness, derail development, and threaten national security. We will pursue perpetrators relentlessly, across borders if necessary,” Kumwenda declared.

He further revealed that the Nyamapanda case exposed how organized criminal networks are exploiting regional trade routes, calling for stronger regional collaboration in safeguarding critical infrastructure.

The recovery operation, executed jointly with Malawian and Zimbabwean law enforcement agencies, has been described as a demonstration of effective cross-border cooperation in tackling transnational crime.

Kumwenda assured the public that ESCOM remains committed to protecting its resources, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply, and defending Malawi’s economic future.

“We will continue to strengthen our vigilance, work with law enforcement and defence agencies, and ensure that vandals and thieves are brought to justice,” he emphasized.

The suspects arrested in Zimbabwe are facing charges of unlawful possession of copper and related materials.

