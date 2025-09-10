Computers for Enhanced Education Set to Launch Coding Clubs to Prepare Youth for Digital Future

Computers for Enhanced Education (CEE), a leading NGO supporting ICT education in Malawi, is launching its Coding Clubs project this Thursday at Edge View Water Court Hotel in Lilongwe. The initiative aims to equip students across the country with essential 21st-century skills, including creativity, problem-solving, and digital innovation.

The project targets 80 schools and teachers nationwide, starting with 30 schools in the Central Region, 25 in the Northern Region, and 25 in the Southern Region. It is designed to reach both rural and urban areas, ensuring that all Malawian children can benefit from digital learning opportunities.

CEE builds on the work of The Turing Trust, providing schools with ICT equipment and training teachers in digital literacy. Through the Coding Clubs, students will not just learn to use computers—they will gain the skills to create technology, develop solutions, and become future leaders and job-makers in Malawi’s growing digital economy.

Sylvestre Mtumbuka, Chief Executive Officer of CEE, said: “Malawi’s future lies in the hands of its young people. Coding is no longer optional—it is a critical skill on par with reading, writing, and arithmetic. Coding Clubs will give students the tools to think critically, innovate, and actively participate in the global digital economy.”

The program is supported through partnerships with Raspberry Pi and The Turing Trust, aiming to make coding education accessible to all. Beyond digital skills, the initiative will also foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and homegrown solutions to address Malawi’s pressing challenges.

Coding Clubs will officially launch this Thursday, with schools, teachers, and communities invited to witness a major step toward transforming Malawi’s education and preparing youth for a digital future.

Contact: Sylvestre Mtumbuka, +265 888 33 82 96

