Fake Apology Story: HRDC Exposes DPP Propaganda, Demands Mutharika and Ansah to apologize to Malawians for an attack on our democracy in 2019

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has come out swinging against a story allegedly paraded by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) propaganda machinery on social media, claiming that the coalition is set to meet former President Peter Mutharika at Page House in Mangochi to apologise for the 2019 election protests.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence has blasted the claims as outright falsehoods deliberately crafted to mislead Malawians ahead of the polls.

“This is high-level propaganda from the DPP aimed at rewriting history. Let it be clear: HRDC has nothing to apologise to Mutharika. Apologizing for what? In fact It is Mutharika and Jane Ansah who must apologise to Malawians for an attack on democracy in 2019 ,” Trapence said.

The DPP narrative suggests that HRDC, which mobilised nationwide demonstrations against the Tippex-tainted 2019 elections, is now seeking reconciliation. But HRDC insists the opposite is true—Malawians still await an apology from both Mutharika and his then-MEC Chairperson Jane Ansah.

“Jane Ansah presided over fraudulent elections marked by tippex, rigging and impunity. For her to now return as Mutharika’s running mate is not only reckless, it is an insult to Malawian democracy,” Trapence said.

The coalition described the propaganda as a desperate attempt by the DPP to launder its tarnished record. “Behind this nostalgia lies a harder truth: this is the same party that was ejected from power in 2020 amid corruption, nepotism, political violence and abuse of state resources. The memories are still fresh. The question is not what they say they will do—it’s why they didn’t do it when they had the chance,” HRDC said.

HRDC further accused the DPP of deceiving Malawians and international partners during its rule. “Why is it that they presented fake figures to the IMF to create an impression that Malawi’s economy was on track? These are the questions the DPP should be answering to voters—not manufacturing lies about HRDC,” Trapence fired.

The coalition also raised concerns about DPP behaviors of shielding Malawians including the media to comment on Mutharika’s fitness to lead, given his advanced age and frail health. “This is not ageism—it’s a question of the right to access to information and for voters to make informed decisions.

On DPP’s proposal for a second Vice President, HRDC was equally scathing: “Malawi is too small, too broke, and too burdened to afford such political indulgence. This is not about serving Malawians—it’s about preserving elite networks,” Trapence declared.

In its response, HRDC made it clear that no apology will be extended to Mutharika or Jane Ansah. “What Malawians need is truth, repentance, and justice. Not propaganda, not lies, Malawians want issue based campaign don’t focus your energy on attacking the civil society focus your energy on campaigning ,” said Trapence.

