SHOWDOWN AT BICC: Atupele and Kabambe Clash as Banda Stays Away, Mutharika and Chakwera Maintain Their Snub

The stage was set for a fiery second presidential debate at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) on Tuesday night — but what unfolded,as expected, was a showdown between just two contenders: Dalitso Kabambe of UTM and Atupele Muluzi of UDF.

Former president Joyce Banda, who had attended the first debate, was a no-show, offering no explanation. And as expected, the two big names — Peter Mutharika of DPP and Lazarus Chakwera of MCP — once again snubbed the debate, dismissing the platform despite weeks of appeals from organisers.

That left the spotlight firmly on Kabambe and Muluzi, who wasted no time trading blows on the economy, disaster management, and the refugee crisis.

Kabambe: “Stop Lying, Malawi’s Crisis Isn’t About Ukraine”

Kabambe came out swinging, blasting leaders who “deceive Malawians” by blaming the country’s economic collapse on COVID-19, cyclones, and the war in Ukraine.

He promised bold infrastructure interventions in disaster-prone areas such as Chikwawa and Nsanje, saying he would build dams and waterways instead of relocating flood victims.

On refugees, Kabambe pledged to improve Dzaleka Camp while also working to “end conflicts in neighboring countries” to reduce inflows. He also doubled down on a promise to slash the price of fertilizer to under K50,000 per 50kg bag.

Atupele: “Don’t Mislead Malawians with False Promises”

Atupele Muluzi agreed Malawi’s economy was failing but dismissed Kabambe’s solutions as fantasy.

“You can’t fight nature with dams and canals,” he countered, promising instead to relocate flood victims in partnership with chiefs and humanitarian organisations.

On refugees, Atupele said Malawi must show compassion but also be vigilant: “We must welcome them, but screen carefully to protect our security.” He vowed to work with UNHCR to manage the crisis responsibly.

And when Kabambe repeated his bold fertilizer price pledge, Atupele struck hard:

“It is wrong to mislead Malawians with numbers that cannot be delivered. I won’t throw figures — but I will make fertilizer accessible and affordable in real terms.”

The Big Picture: Empty Podiums, Big Questions

The absence of Mutharika and Chakwera loomed large over the night. Their refusal to face voters head-on has fueled criticism that the two frontrunners are dodging accountability.

DPP spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba confirmed Mutharika had no interest in debates, while MCP gave no reason for Chakwera’s no-show.

For many Malawians, the BICC showdown was less about promises and more about who was willing to stand before the people. On that score, Kabambe and Atupele showed up. The others didn’t.

