Evangelical Association of Malawi wants 240 school dropouts back in class

Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM) says it is sending back to school 240 girls in Ntchisi who dropped out, including those who entered marriages but were eventually rescued under the organisation’s ‘Stop Child Marriage Project’.

EAM National Director, Howard Kasiya said on Tuesday that the organization is targeting girls aged between 10 and 19.

Kasiya noted that data for Ntchisi showed that the number of females who are educated is lower as compared to males, hence the need to send the girls back to school to reduce illiteracy levels among females in the district.

“We have identified 120 students this academic year and the rest will be catered for in the next academic year.

“We have already sent the names of the students to the Ministry of Education Science and Technology so that they can be given space in different schools,” Kasiya said.

Ntchisi District Youth Network Chairperson, Mwaonanji Kachisuzi said the development was welcome as the problem of child marriage was becoming worse in the district.

“In most cases, girls dropout of school and get married due to lack of support and abuse from their parents and guardians.

“So, bringing those girls back to school and giving them full support is something that needs to be appreciated,” said Kachisuzi.

Kasiya added that those who left school longtime back and could not return, would be enrolled in various vocational training schools under Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TEVETA).

