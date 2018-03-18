Evangelist Moses Chikolosa releases debut album ‘Mukhudze kachisi‘

Salima based servant of God Evangelist Moses Chikolosa has finally released his debut album titled ‘Mukhudze kachisi’ which is centred on giving hope to all the Christians passing through hard times and giving them a reason to keep on trusting God.

Recorded by Dick Kankhunda and Norman Phiri of anointed records in Lilongwe some of the songs in the album are Kumwamba kwatseguka, Zosowa zanga, a miracle working God, kumene Ndikupita, Ife timakufunani and opindulitsa Mtanda which the artist says comes from his stand about life and the grace of God.

Speaking in an interview Chikolosa said he is confident enough that he has done a good job with the album describing it as mature work which is full of soul touching songs and he is optimistic that it will transform many.

Chikolosa added that he is very passionate in singing for the Lord and people should expect more inspiring songs from him saying his coming is for real and that gospel music is a conception of his heart.

“It’s my prayer that people will listen to the songs in this album, they will worship God who touches the soul and enlarge territories.

“As individuals we meet variety of needs, it is my prayer that these songs will have great impact and turns hearts to heavenly father for the Glory of his name”, he said

Chikolosa album has featured some artists including Steve Wazisomo Muliya and Nosiphiwo Fologonya.

According to Chikolosa, plans are underway to officially launch the album probably next year which by God’s grace will feature some international artists, but currently it is being sold in all major music outlets across the country including Pacific Mall, Delish Restaurant in Blantyre.

Chikolosa started his music career during childhood but he realized his full potential when he received Jesus Christ as a personal savior in 2008 and currently he gets his inspirational from Dr. Tumi and S’fiso Ncwane from South Africa

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :