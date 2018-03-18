Pentecost International Christian Centre celebrate eight years of existence in Malawi

Pentecost International Christian Centre (PICC) is celebrating eight years of existence through a mega conference which starts on 19 to 25 March at PICC Headquarters in Area 49, Lilongwe.

The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘All Round Dominion’ taken from the book of Genesis 1 verse 26 to 28.

In an interview, Senior Pastor of the church Pastor Esau Banda said the teachings will centre on expounding how God’s children can fully function in their God ordained dominion in life and ministry.

“The speakers will be Apostle Elias Sauli of Harvest Flames Ministries International, Pastor Bode Badaru of Redeemed Christian Church God and Bishop Henry Bwanali of World Worship Centre,” said Banda.

He further said the meetings will include activities such as women’s breakthrough service at Crossroads Hotel and a special breakthrough service for teenagers and young adults on Sundays afternoon.

PICC is a multicultural and caring international assembly of believers with a heavenly mandate of ‘bringing hope to the hopeless and life to the dying and help them become true disciples of Jesus Christ.

The commission was officially launched on 7 March 2010 in Lilongwe under the leadership of God’s servant Pastor Esau Banda.

According to Banda, PICC has a divine command from the Almighty God to bring hope to the hopeless and life to the dying through the preaching of the word of hope and life (Colossians 1 verse 27 and Ezekiel 47 verse 1 to 12).

The pastor said the church has experienced tremendous growth and testimonies abound of the undeniable impact it has made on people’s lives saying many have been rescued from the hold of hopelessness and deadness.

“The Church continues to experience numerical growth of branches across the country, and to impact lives through its popular radio programme called ‘Hope of Glory’,” said Banda.

Furthermore, the church is putting up an education facility, multipurpose auditorium in Lilongwe and raising leaders and pastors through Hope School of Ministry (HOSOM).

The Church is also mentoring and uplifting people’s lives through 65 books written by Senior Pastor Esau Banda.

“PICC is a tabernacle raised by God to provide shelter and refuge to those under the siege of storms and rains of life. It is a divine coolant released to cool down the lives of those overheated by demonic molestation.

“Therefore, by its mandate of bringing hope to the hopeless and life to the dying and helping them become true disciples of Jesus Christ, PICC is here to help people enjoy comfort in all spheres of life” he explained.

In the next 10 years, PICC plans to have physical presence across the country with not less than one thousand branches.

“We also want to extend this physical presence on all the continents of the world, with our own fully-fledged television and radio stations and an industrial scale publishing facility,” Senior Pastor Banda said.

PICC is also intensifying its activities in infrastructure development by having a fully developed international headquarters at its eleven-hectare piece of land in Area 49.

