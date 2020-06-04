Evangelist Ng’oma preaches Jesus through giving: Reaches to families with disabilities 

Evangelist Kondwani Ng’oma of Rock Foundation Ministry is preaching Jesus Christ and winning souls through reaching out to some of the most disadvantaged people in the country.

Over the past two weeks, Evangelist Ng’oma has been going to different rural areas of Lilongwe district reaching out to the most vulnerable with relief materials and also sharing the gospel of Jesus with them.

His most recent area to visit was in Santhe Village where, together with his family, he shared the word of God with over 20 families disadvantaged by different forms of disabilities.

He also donated various items; among others, include groceries, clothing and cash.

In his message, Evangelist Ng’oma—who is also a senior police officer—said Jesus preached about love through showing it, as such, we should all emulate.

“We are doing all this as part of winning souls. We can’t just preach salvation to people who don’t have food, who don’t have clothing. We are preaching the love of Jesus; but they need to see that love first. We are just demonstrating that love,” he said.

Representative of group village Santhe hailed Evangelist Ng’oma for the gesture calling it a true measure of God’s wish on humanity.

