Chief Secretary blasts Macra Board on Itaye
Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara on Wednesday blasted Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Board of Directors for ‘undermining’ President Peter Mutharika of the firing of beleaguered director general Godfrey Itaye.
Mutharika sacked Itaye from Macra last week and deployed him to Malawi Post Corporation as Postmaster General but Macra Board, chaired by Reverend Alex Maulana ‘backed’ Itaye saying government need to follow procedures in removing Itaye from Macra.
Maulana and another board member Igolet Banda faced the wrath of Muhara when they met him on Wednesday over the issue.
“They were properly dressed down by the Chief Secretary and they were told to make sure that Itaye swaps with Henry Shamu at MPC before the end of this week,” said an insider privy to the issue.
The Macra Board is now drafting a letter sacking Itaye from Macra and appointing Shamu as the new Director General.
The two are expected to report at their various new work stations by Monday next week, according to sources at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).
Macra Board's stance was seen as a direct insubordination to President Mutharika's directive to fire Itaye at Macra.
Mukungokangana…….muwona next month…..Itaye sunthilatu….kukubwera Suleiman kumeneko kkkkkk
Interesting that the executive will choose to fire Itaye without going through the standard operating procedure. Interesting that Itaye will “dare” to challenge the executive, even at this time of potential change of governments. Interesting that the executive’s representatives on the board of directors also hesitate to do act. All this is weird. Maybe a premonition that the end is near?
Who is above the law?Not all days are Sundays kkkkkkk
why didn’t he do the same with Jane
What is the use of the board if the president interferes in running corporations? The matter on hand is operational and not a policy direction. If I were a board member and principled as I am I would resign. After all Mutharika is on his way out next month. Actually he has already started packing according to inside sources. It would not bother me, who knows I might be back!!!!!
Tamalimbiranani maudindo eni ake a dziko Ife tili ku ma stand tikungowonerera
Now ACB can pounce on him. The danger with politicians is they use you and dump you
Itaye and Shamu are all cadets. We don’t have any business with them.
Our Chief Secretaries have for a long time been in the forefront of putting the Judiciary in disrepute because of their lack of professionalism (they have customarily come from the bench)—they operate like ‘chola’ boys for the president when they are supposed be to giving him/her the best professional advice grounded in law, the Constitution and the Civil Service’s bible, the MPSR (Malawi Public Service Regulations). This Chief Secretary has been more than an embarrassment to himself and the president in this regard.
Actually, the ones who will suffer will be us Malawians when Itaye sues government under the new dispensation. He will be paid millions from our taxes.