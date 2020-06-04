Chief Secretary blasts Macra Board on Itaye

June 4, 2020 James Nthondo -Nyasa Times 15 Comments

Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara on Wednesday blasted Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Board of Directors for ‘undermining’ President Peter Mutharika of the firing of beleaguered director general Godfrey Itaye.

Chief Secretary to the government Llyod Muhara: President has moved Itaye , thats it

Mutharika sacked Itaye from Macra last week and deployed him to Malawi Post Corporation as Postmaster General but Macra Board, chaired by Reverend Alex Maulana ‘backed’ Itaye saying government need to follow procedures in removing Itaye from Macra.

Maulana and another board member Igolet Banda faced the wrath of Muhara when they met him on Wednesday over the issue.

“They were properly dressed down by the Chief Secretary and they were told to make sure that Itaye swaps with Henry Shamu at MPC before the end of this week,” said an insider privy to the issue.

The Macra Board is now drafting a letter sacking Itaye from Macra and appointing Shamu as the new Director General.

The two are expected to report at their various new work stations by Monday next week, according to sources at the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

Macra Board’s stance was seen as a direct insubordination to President Mutharika’s directive to fire Itaye at Macra.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

15
Leave a Reply

avatar
14 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
15 Comment authors
JoniAdam, the wise manLegoMoyoMwikho Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Joni
Guest
Joni

Mukungokangana…….muwona next month…..Itaye sunthilatu….kukubwera Suleiman kumeneko kkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Adam, the wise man
Guest
Adam, the wise man

Interesting that the executive will choose to fire Itaye without going through the standard operating procedure. Interesting that Itaye will “dare” to challenge the executive, even at this time of potential change of governments. Interesting that the executive’s representatives on the board of directors also hesitate to do act. All this is weird. Maybe a premonition that the end is near?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Lego
Guest
Lego

Who is above the law?Not all days are Sundays kkkkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Moyo
Guest
Moyo

why didn’t he do the same with Jane

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mwikho
Guest
Mwikho

What is the use of the board if the president interferes in running corporations? The matter on hand is operational and not a policy direction. If I were a board member and principled as I am I would resign. After all Mutharika is on his way out next month. Actually he has already started packing according to inside sources. It would not bother me, who knows I might be back!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Ida
Guest
Ida

Tamalimbiranani maudindo eni ake a dziko Ife tili ku ma stand tikungowonerera

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

Now ACB can pounce on him. The danger with politicians is they use you and dump you

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Jerusalem Bible College
Guest
Jerusalem Bible College

Itaye and Shamu are all cadets. We don’t have any business with them.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
mchisala
Guest
mchisala

Our Chief Secretaries have for a long time been in the forefront of putting the Judiciary in disrepute because of their lack of professionalism (they have customarily come from the bench)—they operate like ‘chola’ boys for the president when they are supposed be to giving him/her the best professional advice grounded in law, the Constitution and the Civil Service’s bible, the MPSR (Malawi Public Service Regulations). This Chief Secretary has been more than an embarrassment to himself and the president in this regard.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Chimulirenji
Guest
Chimulirenji

Actually, the ones who will suffer will be us Malawians when Itaye sues government under the new dispensation. He will be paid millions from our taxes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
shares