Chilima storms Mangochi, drums up support for Chakwera: ‘Tonse intact’
Vice-President Saulos Chilima is in Mangochi holding whistle-stop meetings as the battle for the eastern region’s votes intensifies ahead of the fresh presidential elections scheduled for June 23.
Chilima is touting Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera, his electoral partner in Tonse Alliance, as the ticket to a better Malawi where people will live dignified lives.
The Vice-President, who is UTM Party president and Chakwera’s running mate in the July 2 fresh presidential election, speaking on his Imbizo tour at Masuku Trading Centre, urged people to vote for the Chakwera-Chilima pair because, among others, the leadership will fight corruption and reduce fertiliser prices to K4 495 per 50 kilogramme bag from the present average K22 000.
His remarks focused on agriculture, economic development and job creation while reminding the people about the power of the ballot paper.
“People should be economically empowered to build own houses and feed themselves. Free things bring ridicule and shame to a person,” Chilima said.
Apart from talking development, Chilima called on people to demand development and not to allow any political leader give them anything less, for instance, providing a borehole when they rightfully deserve piped water.
“You own the development agenda, you pay taxes. You pay taxes, through soap that you buy or airtime you use in those phones. Nobody should tell you ‘without us you would be nothing’,” he said.
Chilima stressed that the Tonse Alliance will carry the day in the forthcoming election.
