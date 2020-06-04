Mzuzu prophet claims to have healed 2 coronavirus sufferers ‘by laying his hands on them’

Mzuzu-based prophet Frank Zebron of God’s Will Church of All Nations (GWCOAN) has claimed to have “healed” two coronavirus sufferers by laying his hands on them.

The two are a couple, Emmanuel Phiri and Mary Singini both from Nkhatabay district but they were staying in Kinondoni in Tanzania.

According to Phiri, they came back home while they were sick and health officials came and took samples and they were found Covid-19 positive.

“We have been staying in Tanzania for five years with my wife, we came back home because I was sick. When we arrived here health workers came and took samples which revealed that we had Coronavirus,”said Phiri.

He added, ” Members of the community started threatening us which prompted pastor James Manda who is the spiritual son of prophet Zebron to connect us to the man of God and we went to Mzuzu for prayers.”

Phiri then said after they were prayed for last week Sunday they went to Nkhatabay district hospital where they conducted a fresh test and they were told that they are negative and they have since started interacting with members of the community.

Prophet Frank Zebron came to limelight when he challenged authorities in the country that they should not waste money on Covid-19 but rather all the patients should be camp at his church to receive instant healing.

He has since maintained his stand that all Covid-19 patients should be driven to his Mchengautuba congregation and he will heal them prophetically.

Zebron also told Nyasa Times recently, that a deadly virus is on its way coming but it will attack corrupt leaders across sections worldwide.

