Mzuzu prophet claims to have healed 2 coronavirus sufferers ‘by laying his hands on them’
Mzuzu-based prophet Frank Zebron of God’s Will Church of All Nations (GWCOAN) has claimed to have “healed” two coronavirus sufferers by laying his hands on them.
The two are a couple, Emmanuel Phiri and Mary Singini both from Nkhatabay district but they were staying in Kinondoni in Tanzania.
According to Phiri, they came back home while they were sick and health officials came and took samples and they were found Covid-19 positive.
“We have been staying in Tanzania for five years with my wife, we came back home because I was sick. When we arrived here health workers came and took samples which revealed that we had Coronavirus,”said Phiri.
He added, ” Members of the community started threatening us which prompted pastor James Manda who is the spiritual son of prophet Zebron to connect us to the man of God and we went to Mzuzu for prayers.”
Phiri then said after they were prayed for last week Sunday they went to Nkhatabay district hospital where they conducted a fresh test and they were told that they are negative and they have since started interacting with members of the community.
Prophet Frank Zebron came to limelight when he challenged authorities in the country that they should not waste money on Covid-19 but rather all the patients should be camp at his church to receive instant healing.
He has since maintained his stand that all Covid-19 patients should be driven to his Mchengautuba congregation and he will heal them prophetically.
Zebron also told Nyasa Times recently, that a deadly virus is on its way coming but it will attack corrupt leaders across sections worldwide.
The perception that Zebron heals as indicated here in the story is extremely dangerous, false and malicious to God. Jesus is the only Healer.
Arrest this stupid conman!
Zachamba basi!!!
Any evidence ? MOH please we need your imput.Were these patients accounted for .Is this not misleading inmocent souls ?
Iwe Mbuzi Zebron, stop fooling people. Covid-19 is caused by a virus just like flue and some other infections. With time, LARGE MAJORITY of people get healed, and in case of covid-19, within two weeks. Anakuuza kuti yimakhakira for life ndani? Typical of FAKE AFRICAN PROPHETS.
Go to the US
Hooray! That’s the best news today. I urge government to send all the known covid-19 positive people to Prophet Pastor Zebron. They will get ‘healed’. Prophet Zebron is the answer.
Similar false prophet in Nigeria attempted to heal the sick with Covid-19 ultimately dying himself of Covid-19. Another Paster infected with Covid-19 infected his congregation spreading the infection throughout the community.
There is NO CURE but TIME self ISOLATE if feeling sick keep 2 metres apart to restrict infecting others. This Disease is VERY INFECTIOUS and can KILL
STOP the TRANSMISSION wear a MASK
Sindikupanga nao kkkk
Kikikikiki a joke indeed! Everybody who travelled from TZ ali ndi kolona? Such creations to woo support is not good.