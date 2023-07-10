Ex-AFORD publicist Khumbo Mwaungulu joins MCP, says wants to help Chakwera develop Malawi

Former Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Publicity Secretary, Khumbo Mwaungulu, has joined Malawi Congress Party (MCP) a year after resigning from AFORD.

Speaking at his unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Mwaungulu claimed he decided to join MCP so that he helps MCP and President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera in developing the nation.

Mwangulu said his decision to bounce back in politics and join MCP came about after realizing tireless efforts by President Lazarus Chakwera to develop Malawi to a higher level.

“President Chakwera needs people to help him implement his vision for the country. As we are joining today, we are ready to work for MCP and help the President in developing the country. Therefore, time has come for MCP to build from the grassroots to add strength in its quest to win the next elections,” said Mwaungulu.

In her remarks, Margaret Phipps who until her joining of MCP was a senior member of Democratic Progressive Party said her joining has been influenced by the visionary policies of President Chakwera aiming to deliver Malawi out of its social and economic problems.

“Chakwera is the best President. One policy that has influenced me is the women empowerment by the President, and how he is fixing this country from where we are coming from”. Phipps told the gathering.

Concurring with his friends, Gideon Vinjeru Gondwe said time has come for all Malawians to work together, and help the President in developing the country.

On their part, Regional Chairman for North-South in MCP, Joseph Chavula and District Chairman for Mzuzu, Franklin Hara stressed on the need for members to adhere to the four cornerstones of the party, saying the strength of MCP is in them.

Chavula described Mwangulu as a longtime experienced politician who has worked with MCP’s former Presidents John Tembo and late Gwanda Chakuamba, adding that defection of Gondwe, Phipps, and others show how attractive the party is among Malawians.

In an interview with the media, Chavula said MCP is so excited to welcome new members into the party following the kind and dynamic leadership of President Chakwera, and his vision to develop Malawi.

