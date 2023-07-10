Chimwendo Banda assures of smooth AIP implementation in 2023-2024 growing season

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has assured people that government will undertake necessary measures to ensure that the implementation of this year’s Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) is smooth.

Chimwendo made the sentiments when he was responding to a call from chiefs of Msinja South Constituency where Chimwendo Banda was invited to be the Guest of Honour at the ceremony of celebrating Chewa Heritage by recognising chiefs who have been custodians of Gule Wamkulu in the constituency.

“Legitimate request! We really need to do that because we know that the moment we gave fertilizer to our people in time they will be able to grow their crops effectively but if we delay that won’t work, so we have taken message and we are going to use that message and make sure that fertilizer is here in time,” he said.

Commenting on the ceremony, the minister emphasized the need for Malawians to embrace their culture as well as continuously educating future generations about it.

He therefore commended the gesture lawmaker Francis Belekanyama and encouraged all legislatures to emulate it.

In his remarks, Belekanyama decried negative perceptions people have about Gule Wamkulu.

Senior Chief Lukwa, coordinator of Chewa Heritage Foundation, said it is high time the youth knew the truth about their culture.

This was the final day of the organized cerebrations where Chiefs from Msinja South Constituency were recognized for being custodians of Gule Wamkulu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!