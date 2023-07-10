Authorities applaud WASH Project for addressing cholera cases in Ntchisi

Authorities at Ntchisi District Hospital have commended WaterAid Malawi for initiating Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Project, which they say has contributed to the declining cases of cholera cases in the district.

Ntchisi District Environmental Health Officer (DEHO) James Mtonga made the sentiments during an interface with the media last week.

Mtonga disclosed that WaterAid Malawi supported them in different facilities around Ntchisi with WASH services like waste management facilities which include pit latrines, refugee pits, incinerators as well as ash pits and provision of water supply systems.

“In a way, we can say that these efforts has helped us to register less cases of cholera because much as WaterAid supported us with these services as well as hygiene and education messages it always give more chance to the communities to learn how they can take care for them to have good hygiene,” he said.

The hospital’s Operation and Management Chairperson, Stephano Zimba, concurred with Mtonga, but stressed that there is still more to be done to overcome the challenges.

Zimba challenged other organizations to emulate the example set by WaterAid Malawi.

Wembledon Foundation from the United Kingdom funded the work and it is being facilitated by WaterAid Malawi.

