Flames a foot in Cosafa semis

The Malawi National Football Team, The Flames, need just draw against Comoros on Tuesday to book a place in the semi finals of the 2023 Hollywoodbets Cosafa Cup.

This follows an emphatic 2 nil win over Seychelles on Sunday evening at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadiumin in the second game of Group B after another 1 nil win over Zambia on Thursday last week.

Flames coach General Patrick Mabedi warned his charges against complacency ahead of the Seychelles encounter having beaten defending champions Zambia in the opening match of the group.

The youthful Malawi team came into the Seychelles game organised and full of confidence. Flames were in Seychelles half for the first 10 minutes of the match with goalkeeper Brighton Munthali turned into a spectator.

Lanjesi Nkhoma’s shot in the 9th minute was saved by goalkeeper Jean Lesperance. The Flames continued piling pressure for 30 minutes from kick off but had problems to hit the target. Chawanangwa Kaonga was excellent in the way he took on Seychelles defenders but the Flames desperately lacked the killer punch in front of Seychelles’ goal and the first half ended barren.

Malawi started the second half from where they stopped in the first half. The passing in building up attacks continued to be excellent. Chimwemwe Idana and Lloyd Aaron were a marvel to watch in the middle of the park as Malawi searched for the much needed opening goal.

It was after 56 minutes when enterprising Chawanangwa Kaonga broke through on the right and his decent cross into the 18 metre box was beautifully and powerfully nodded past Seychelles goalkeeper by Lanjesi Nkhoma. 1nil led Malawi.

Lanjesi Nkhoma was at it again in the 65th minute when his shot from the left was fumbled by Lesperance and Jacama Kumwembe arrived in time to tap the ball into Seychelles net.

The Flames enjoyed the last 25 minutes of the game with beautifully woven passes and emphatic authority in possession until the referee blew the final whistle.

Chawanangwa Kaonga was named player of the match for his exploits and prowess.

“It was not easy. They were sitting at the back but we managed to get the two goals,” said Kaonga.

Seychelles coach, Vivien Both, said he was happy with the performance of his charges despite the loss.

“I watched Malawi play before. So if we played an open game, they would hit us more. So we tried to keep the pressure and go for a counter but sometimes it doesn’t work. We are already out and so we will try to attack more against Zambia,” he said.

The winning coach General Patrick Mabedi said Malawi could win with more goals.

Said Mabedi:“We created so many chances. We should have finished this game in the first half. We undermined them. I had to shake the boys in the changing room and second half it was a different game. I thank the supporters who supported us throughout.”

Malawi is the first team at this year’s edition of the Cosafa Cup to get 6 points in the group stages. The Flames top Group B with 6 pints points from 2 games, followed by Zambia with 3 points from 2 games as well. Comoros too have 3 points but sit on position 3 due to goal difference. Seychelles anchor Group B table with no point from 2 games.

Malawi just needs a draw when it faces Comoros on Tuesday to reach the semis.

