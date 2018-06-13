Ex- Malawi police commissioner joins Chilima movement: 33 to contest as MPs in North

A former police commissioner has joined the so called Chilima movement for transformation and has since declared he would contest for a parliamentary seat in Mzimba on the movement ticket.

Chilika Simfukwe said he decided to join the movement because of the quality leadership in vice president Saulos Chilima.

“This country can only move forward with Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima as its leader,” said Simfukwe.

Chilima movement coordinator for the north Afick Mbewe said the movement has a record 33 people who want to vie for parliamentary seats in the north during the 2019 election. Mbewe described the coming in of Simfukwe as a boost.

The movement’s National Deputy Director of Women Loyce Mponda and Director of Recruitment Wyson Sumayili disclosed that their Northern Region leaders are meeting people in their offices, markets and other places to sell Chilima.

“We are using door- to- door strategy of meeting these people we are meeting them even in their offices and business places because we believe these are the right people who can give us the real political outlook for the region. Now, we are proving wrong those who are against Chilima’s candidature, we are unveiling DPP heavy weights into our camp soon,” Mponda said.

Chilima announced last week that he was abandoning the Democratic Progressive Party, the party that propelled him to the office of the vice presidency in 2014 polls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :