PAC board meets over tiny political parties over alliance for Malawi watershed 2019 polls

Quasi religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) board meets next Wednesday to consider a request from tiny parties to help them work as one forceful political block during the 2019 Tripartite elections.

PAC spokesperson Father Peter Mulomole said the outside parliament parties had asked PAC to broker a deal among the 16 small parties so that they could field one presidential candidate in order to make an impact during the polls.

Last week’s meeting was attended by former president Joyce Banda raising speculation that she is to be their presidential candidate although this was refuted by Mulomole.

“As PAC, we have not endorsed her, they just asked us to bring all the parties together, we did not endorse anyone,” said Mulomole.

But PPM president Mark Katsonga and Mafunde president George Nnesa said they will be endorsing Banda as the presidential candidate but each party will field its own parliamentary and local government candidates.

