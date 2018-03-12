Ex-MP for Machinga-Likwenu endorses Msaka’s candidacy

Former member of Parliament(MP) for Machinga – Likwenu, Mwalone Jangiya has announced that she will not contest again in 2019 general elections, saying she would instead support Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Bright Msaka’s candidacy for the constituency.

Meanwhile, Jangiya who served as parliamentarian for United Democratic Front (UDF) Party between 2009 and 2014 has asked all her supporters to support Msaka to win with landslide in 2019 polls.

Making the pronouncement on Saturday during a development rally organised by Msaka at Machinga community ground, Jangiya said: “I have made up my mind to support Msaka because he is the right candidate who can develop the constituency. I did my part and it is good to let others also do their part.”

She said she has exercised her right of association as such people should not look down at her based on her decision to work with the aspiring candidate.

Jangiya, however, advised people in the constituency to adopt an open door policy by welcoming people from other political parties.

She , therefore, commended Msaka for being humble and development conscious, saying the constituency was likely going to benefit from his (Msaka’s) experience in government, noting that before joining active politics he had served as Chief Secretary to Government during the eight year reign of late president Bingu wa Mutharika.

The former legislator added that unlike other aspiring candidates, Msaka had already demonstrated commitment to develop the area by constructing 27 bridges across the constituency.

On his part, Msaka who is the Vice-President for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Eastern Region asked people in the district to support government in its development programmes.

Msaka said it was high time people of the constituency enjoyed their right to development because for a long time wrong people had assumed positions without influencing development in the area.

“The elections in 2019 will give us an opportunity to remove people who have not done anything to develop the area. I personally don’t promise development rather l just do development for people to appreciate on their own,” Msaka said.

Msaka who also gave out clothes to 20 elderly women during the meeting, said as Minister of Education, he would ensure that schools in the area were provided with all the necessary teaching and learning materials including supporting needy learners with bursaries.

He, therefore, assured people in the area that although the country will not harvest enough maize because of dry spell and fall army worm attacks on most crops, government would not allow anyone to die because of hunger.

“President Peter Mutharika last year banned selling of maize out the country a decision which has vindicated him as a visionary leader who doesn’t want people to suffer from hunger,” he said.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Nkula thanked Msaka for spearheading different development projects in his area. However, he asked the minister to provide school materials to Likwenu, Machinga and Chinkwezule community day secondary schools.

“Apart from that, we also need also a fence and a laboratory at Machinga CDSS,” he appealed, encouraging chiefs under his jurisdiction to work with the government for meaningful and sustainable to flourish in the area.

