Nankhumwa lays foundation stone in Mulanje for school block construction: Warns contractors

Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Kondwani Nankhumwa has laid a foundation stone for the construction of a school block at Khunguni Primary School in Traditional Authority Chikumbu in the district and warned that government will not hesitate to blacklist building contractors who would not deliver good quality projects.

Nankhumwa stressed that incompetence would not be tolerated, saying building contractors should honour contract agreements and not delay development.

“Many government developmental projects in the country have stalled or progressing slowly because our contractors are not meeting deadlines. They just begin the job and embark on other projects elsewhere.

“Government will not sit back and watch such contractors retard development. Any contractor found delaying work without justification or delivering sub-standard work will be blacklisted,” said Nankhumwa.

He said government officers responsible for supervision of projects must also take a leading role in ensuring all projects in their respective district councils were of good quality standard and that they were finished within stipulated timeframes.

“One of the contributing factors to sub-standard work is lack of supervision by responsible councils. This allows for negligence on the part of contractors and compromises the quality of work,” he pointed out.

Mulanje District Council Chairperson, Charles Kapata echoed Nankhumwa, saying contractors must observe project completion deadlines and quality.

“We would like to have the projects delivered on time without compromise on quality. If a contractor is not living up to the agreed terms and conditions, we will not hesitate to terminate the contract,” Kapata said.

