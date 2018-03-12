Malawi beauty queen joins youth network to clean Mtandile area

As one way of improving sanitation in the country, the group of young Malawians known as National Youth Network on Saturday March 10 embarked on an initiative of cleaning the area of Mtandile in Lilongwe, Area 49.

The cleaning exercise started in the morning followed by different youth networks from different areas of the city of Lilongwe which are members of National Youth Network.

Among others the cleaning exercise was glanced by current Miss Malawi, Cecelia Khofi who took part together with fellow youth in sweeping in the area of Mtandile.

In her remarks, Khofi said she thought it wise to take part in the cleaning exercise after noticing that the cleaning exercise was being carried out by the youth which she says her lank of being Miss Malawi is to work hand in hand with the youth.

“My responsibility is to work with the youth and I saw it very important to join cleaning exercise which has bean organized by National Youth Network as the exercise will help to minimize the spread of diseases such cholera,” said Khofi.

She also said that her main focus is to beautify the country as she says that for the youth to be health citizens they need to live in hygienic places.

Spokes person for National Youth Network Kondanani Phiri said they thought it wise to clean the area of Mtandile in order to support the work which the government of Malawi is currently doing.

“Government is doing a lot of efforts in order to improve sanitation in the country, and as youth we thought it wise to support the government through assisting cleaning Ntandile area,” said Phiri.

He also said that their network recently also embarked on number of initiatives which include tree planting and helping flood victims in Ntandile area.

Speaking at the same event demputy in the Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Joseph Mwandidya who also took part in cleaning exercise said National Youth Network has done a great work in assisting improving sanitation in Mtandile area.

“It is amazing to see youth from different areas coming together to assist cleaning up the area of Mtandile, and this is great work which will help to improve cleanliness in the area and will reduce infections which comes up because of lack of hygiene,” said Mwandidya.

Mwandidya also said there is a call from the head of sate which urges the youth to work together with the government in assisting conducting development activities and he says cleaning up exercise which has been done in Ntandile is a step which he says the government pleaded the youth to be doing.

National Youth Network will continue cleaning program in cities of; Mzuzu, Zomba and Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :