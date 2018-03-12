No compensation for Lilongwe City Centre dual carriage road —RA

Roads Authority (RA) has revealed that that no affected persons will be compensated in the event that their properties are demolished or affected in anyway in the process of construction of K6.2 billion Parliament – Bingu Stadium dual carriage road, saying exception is on a house which is closer to Area 18 roundabout whereby the case is now mediating in court.

The authority’s spokesperson Portia Kajanga said this during Tentative program for community sensitization on health, safety and environment at Chimutu Teachers Development Centre (TDC) hall in area 18A, Lilongwe.

Mota-Engil, NRA, Lands Housing and Urban Development, Lilongwe City Council, Traditional Leaders, Kabaza bicycle transporters and councilors were among the officials that graced the occasion, after which the media were conducted on a tour of the road under construction.

“All the structures that are within Area 49-Area 18 to Parliament Roundabout and Kaunda road were there illegally constructed,” said Kajanga.

“We might compensate only that house but as per tradition we don’t discuss matters which are in court so let’s not discuss that matter in depth, till all issues surrounding the matter are resolved,” she added.

The NRA spokesperson said the road will cost K6.7 billion from roads fund administration under the government sector after a loan agreement with NBS Bank.

“After the work is done the government will refund the money as per the period agreed,” she assured.

Kajanga said government plans to expand the road network within the city and make sure issues of congestion by motorists are drastically reduced.

She said there were several roads within the city which needed to be upgraded to dual carriageways saying government is in the process of sourcing funds to implement such projects.

Mota-Engil Public Relations Officer, Thomas Chafunya said as contractors they will complete the work in October this year because the most difficult part of making water drainage (bridges) has been done.

“We are done with waterway drainage patterns at Nankhaka Bridge and others which have five channels to reduce floods as opposed to the first one which had one cell. We will also bring more working materials from Zalewa camps and employ more workers,” said Chafunya.

He further said they are also working together with Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (ESCOM) and Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to meet the deadlines.

But in a separate interview, block leader for Area 49 Guliver Sector 1, Square Chakwana asked the government to consider compensating those raising and selling flowers along the Kaunda road since they depend on that to earn a living although it was illegal vending.

He further said the upgrading of the road would ease the congestion of traffic the city is experiencing due to increase in volume of motor vehicles that are plying the road.

