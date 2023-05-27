Ex-MYP operatives threaten vigils at OPC over terminal benefits

Former members of Malawi Young Pioneers (MYP), a paramilitary wing during the one party era have threatened vigils at the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) at Capital Hill in Lilongwe beginning Tuesday to force government pay them terminal benefits.

MYP claimants say successive governments have failed to pay nearly K100 billion in today’s current economic valuation up from K70 billion prepared by Treasury in 2018 budget.

Secretary general for the grouping, David Mulomole Kasitomu said they have exhausted all the appropriate channels to access their benefits through OPC but in vain.

OPC chief communications officer, Robert Kalindiza say they wrote Treasury to pay the beneficiaries once the funds are available.

MYP was disarmed in 1993 by the Malawi Defence Force during the Operation Bwezani.

