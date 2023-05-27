K1.5 trillion Kayelekera mine investment stays idle for 2 years, worries parly committee chief

Members of Natural Resources parliamentary committee say they are disappointed that Malawi is sitting on a huge US$1.5 billion (K1.5 trillion) at Kayelekera uranium mine in Karonga which was abandoned after Paladin pulled when uranium prices slumped.

Werani Chilenga, chairperson of the committee expressed the disappointment when the committee members visited the mine on Friday.

He said the mine has potential to address unemployment and increase government’s revenue collection.

He said the committee will on Monday meet the managing director of Lotus Africa Limited, a company which took over the running of the mine from Paladin before engaging attorney general Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda on the matter.

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga said delays to conclude the Mining Development Agreement (MDA) between the government of Malawi and Lotus Resources Africa Limited was depriving communities around Kayelekera Uranium mine and the country economic opportunities.

He said the mine has stayed idle for over two years since it was taken over from Paladin Africa and called on the committee to help in lobbying for the operationalisation of the mine.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!