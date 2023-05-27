Secondary school teacher nabbed for swindling examination fees

Barely a fortnight after police in Mangochi arrested two individuals for obtaining Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination fees, Police at Masuku in the same district have apprehended a 39-year-old Teacher at Mkumba Community Day Secondary School(CDSS) for swindling K850,000 for 20 JCE and 20 MSCE candidates respectively.

He has been identified as Michael Nkhata from Zakeyu Village, Traditional Authority Mbelwa in Mzimba District.

It is alleged that, Nkhata during the month of January 2023 was assigned to help form two and four candidates in paying examination fees through E-payment system, according to Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi.

“On May 25, 2023 the headteacher for the said school discovered that 20 candidates were missing on the JCE subjects verification document which was sent from Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB).

“The head teacher realized that the suspect failed to dispatch the funds he collected after being contacted by the examination board for the query on the missing candidates. This prompted him to request for MSCE subjects verification document in advance,” she said in a statement released on Saturday.

He also discovered that 20 candidates were not registered on the sheet, she said.

The matter was reported to Masuku Police Unit, who promptly apprehended the suspect. During interrogation, the accused person admitted to have diverted the funds for personal use.

Regrettably, the affected students from the said school will not be able to sit for this year’s JCE and MSCE. MANEB has cited the lateness of the discovery as the reasons for being unable to address the issue.

He has since been charged with theft which contravenes section 278 of the Penal Code and will appear before court possibly next week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!