Malawi Government bans scrap metal exports

Government has with immediate effect banned scrap metal exports following an increase in vandalism in both public and private institutions in the country.

According to a statement signed by Secretary for Trade and Industry, Christina Zakeyo in collaboration with the Ministry of Homeland Security, the ban has been effected to get rid of increased black markets for scrap metals which are deemed to perpetuate vandalism on Escom, waterboards, telecommunication and transport (mostly rail ways) infrastructures among others.

“There is empirical evidence that those involved in the malpractice, sell the materials as scrap metals, a case which oppose and threatens national development agenda,” says the statement.

In this six -months period of scrap metal exportation ban, government is among others expected to review the second-hand and scrap metal dealers Act of 1971 and conduct fresh registration of all second-hand and scrap metal dealers.

The statement further emphasizes on the need to engage stakeholders such as the police and formulate rules as well as standard operating procedures on the scrap metal trade in the country.

Meanwhile, thieves on Friday vandalised main transmission pipes for the Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) rendering dry taps in Zomba City. Speaking after touring the vandalised pipes and the affected site, Director of Operations for SRWB, Engineer Tisungane Kapalamula said the Board received reports that mud was fast sliding to the treatment plant around 9pm on Thursday. Kapalamula said investigations established that the main transmission pipes were vandalised. He said the the team immediately rushed to shut down the pipe at the intake at Mulunguzi Dam. “We discovered that thieves were removing anchor straps and due to water pressure, some pipes loosened up and water started gushing out causing a huge damage to some pillars where the pipes are lying,” he said. Kapalamula said it would take four days for the board to rectify the problem and for residences to have water running again. “For the time being, we will be supplying water using the water bowsers and we are calling for patience from our clients as the problem is huge and needs serious maintenance,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!