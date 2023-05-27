Court sentences criminal for blocking M1 Blantyre-Lilongwe road to rob motorists

A court in Ntcheu has sentenced a 27-year old man to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for blocking M1 Blantyre-Lilongwe road in Ntcheu where he robbed motorists of their possessions.

Wines Richard, 27, popularly known as Njolo from Hauya village, Traditional Authority Chakhumbila in Ntcheu District has been convicted to 8 years was charged with endangering safety of persons travelling by road offence.

Njolo, was arrested by Police in Lizulu on Monday and according to Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Rabecca Ndiwate, the convict admitted the charge levelled against him after appearing before court.

State prosecutor Sub Inspector James Luwani told the court that between January to June 2022, Richard together with his other five accomplices were placing big stones at Kachipeya, Ntcheu along Lilongwe-Blantyre M1 road causing damages to vehicles and robbing the victims.

“His other accomplices were arrested and convicted in July and Richard has been on run until his arrest on Monday May 22nd, 2023,” Ndiwate said.

The convict pleaded with the court to exercise leniency citing family obligations but in his submission, the State Prosecutor prayed to court to give the convict a stiffer punishment citing that the offence committed posed danger to the lives of people and violated their right to life and property.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono concurred with the state and slapped Wines Richard to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for endangering safety of persons travelling by road and malicious damage.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!