Ex-UDF women campaigner ‘Abiti Yesiyesi’ appeal for support

Former United Democratic Front( UDF) women campaign director for Lilongwe, Mai Lucina Abiti Yesiyesi Chirwa, is battling for her life after her body got paralysed from the hip to the legs from 2013.

Mai Chirwa popularly known by UDF followers as Mai Bakili fought for the party in the struggle to oust the dictatorial leadership of the late Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda and the Malawi Congress Party( MCP) for Malawi’s transition to change for democracy in the 1990s.

Ever since she got paralysed, UDF officials including its leadership, have never had time off to visit her at her home in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview from her mat, Mai Chirwa, appealed to the UDF leadership not to forget her for being paralysed saying she is still UDF.

” I will die with UDF, the party that liberated all Malawians from atrocities of the MCP, I have danced for Bakili and the UDF cannot forget me,” said Mai Chirwa.

Later , Chirwa said , William Ching’amba( Lilongwe urban UDF governor) and District governess, late Mai Hawa Snake, led to the formation of a strong UDF region of Area 25 which produced the first UDF MP, Kamangadazi Chambalo for Lilongwe City Central constituency in 1994.

She said she feels very sorry for herself as she cannot move out from her mat on her own only with the support by her two children and having failed to register for the National Registration Bureau’s( NRB) identify cards.

Chirwa expressed disappointment for failing to support Atupele Muluzi’s candidature in the UDF convention slated for 1st August, this year in Blantyre.

” Had it been that my body was of that Mai Bakili one used to know, I would have gone and vote for Atupele,” she lamented.

The former women campaign director thanked well wishers who include members from her church, St. Francis Parish, Kanengo, for tirelessly coming with material and spiritual support hoping that the UDF leadership one day before she bid bye to this earthly world, will be with her in prayers.

Born in 1938 as Lucina abiti Yesiyesi at M’bwana village in the area of Traditional Authority Nankumba in Monkey bay, Mangochi, got married in the 1950s to late Mr, Mark Kadama Chirwa of Likoma, has four children and twenty four grand children.

