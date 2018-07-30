G.E.N.E.T.I.X activates realism and power in R.A.P

After disappearing from the music scene in 2015, Lilongwe based rapper Chifundo Hugo Ndala better known by stage name G.E.N.E.T.I.X is back with his highly anticipated “Realism Activates Power” (RAP) album.

“RAP”, described as a total paradigm-shift to all those polluting, infecting and ruining the art form of rap music was inspired by the current state of Hip Hop in the country, according to the rapper.

“Not too many albums, so many artists articulating issues that are not of much importance to us as people.

“The creative process was a bit hectic. I tried to tackle issues that are relevant in life at the moment. Most concepts were developed prior to picking the beats, some concepts came about after hearing the beats,” G.E.N.E.T.I.X explained.

He added: “My last project was “We Mastered The Art” with Prototype, it came out in 2015. It’s been 3 years since my last release, I was busy with other things in life so it was hard for me to put much emphasis on music. However, I tried to allocate time to the music whenever I could and that is why we here now.”

Quizzed on his next move, G.E.N.E.T.I.X said: “Shooting music videos as well as organizing shows to interact with fans.”

Born on the 24th August , 1992, G.E.N.E.T.I.X is a Malawian hip hop artist from Green Corner, Blantyre.

He currently resides in Area 47, Lilongwe.

G.E.N.E.T.I.X is one half of the group Genetix + Prototype and also one third of a group called Blak Mentality (with Inkosi and Boanerge).

Released on July 24th 2018, the 11 track “Realism Activates Power” album has production from Divine Sense, Deep Brain, Street Knowledge, Sage Poet, Fuego, Eric Most and Nigo Beatz.

The album features the voices of Dr. Erick Dyson to Malcom X.

G.E.N.E.T.I.X has managed to build this album based on personal, Social, political and psychological commentary of how rotten the system has gotten and the struggle that Malawians as a people go through daily.

Stream and download “Realism Activates Power” on https://www13.zippyshare.com/v/DvKRlBX9/file.html

