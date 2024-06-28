Exclusive: Chilima autopsy reveals that he died due to massive impact of the plane crash

Former vice president Dr Saulos Chilima died due to severe and extensive injuries caused by the massive impact of the plane crash, an autopsy report which Nyasatimes has seen reveals.

Done by pathologist Steve Kamiza of Kamiza Pathology Laboratories whom the family hired and conducted in full view of Dr Ben Chilima, the deceased’s elder brother, the report details veep’s cause of death as massive intrathoracic haemorrhage; severance of ascending aorta, and ruptured left and right atria (upper chambers of the heart); high velocity blunt force injury to the chest wall; fractured base of the skull; extensive and bilateral avulsion injury of lower legs muscles, soft tissues and blood vessels; and comminute fractures of the arms and legs.

The report adds that the mechanism of Chilima’s death involved high velocity blunt force impact to the chest wall which led to multiple thoracic cage fractures, complete severance of the aorta and ruptured heart, causing massive intra thoracic haemorrhage, instant circulatory collapse and death.

Kamiza’s report also makes the following summary of findings:

• The initial impact of the plane crash killed Dr. Chilima and all passengers instantly.

• Dr. Chilima sustained fractures to his skull, both sides of the rib cage, trauma to the chest, a severed aorta in the heart, punctures to both lungs, open fractures of the legs, lacerations as deep as 16cm, killing him instantly.

• Red soil and blades of grass from the crater that the plane created on impact were found deep inside the wounds of Dr. Chilima, pointing to the moment of impact as the moment in time when he suffered those injuries and died from them.

• Dr. Chilima’s thumb and fingers were rigidly frozen in a grip around his rosary, a condition consistent with emotionally traumatic, violent, and instant deaths. He must have clinged to the rosary desperately as the plane was in freefall and heading down for a crash, and then his fingers froze in that position in an instant once the initial impact killed him.

• Injuries found on Dr. Chilima’s body and all the other passengers were “UNSURVIVABLE”.

• Not much bleeding happened after the initial impact, consistent with the fact that by the time the plane stopped and ejected Dr. Chilima and five others from the plane, the blood circulation in their bodies had already ceased because they were already dead

• No evidence was found on the bodies or their injuries to suggest that the passengers were manhandled or that they were alive for any period of time after the initial impact.

Chilima died following a military plane crash that killed him and eight others, including former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri, in Chikangawa Forest on June 10.

In an interview with Daily Times today, pathologist Kamiza admitted submitting the autopsy report to the family and authorities.

A post-mortem examination, also known as an autopsy, is the examination of a body after death, aimed at determining the cause of death. When asked whether the family would share the contents of the report with the public, considering Chilima’s stature in society, a family representative, Dr Ben Chilima, said he would need to check if the report was in.

According to Ben Chilima, the family is still in mourning, and they will need to review the contents of the report before making any decision.

“We will inform you at an appropriate time,” he said.

In an interview on Wednesday this week, government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu stated that it is standard practice for the police or the military to conduct autopsies on bodies of accident victims.

Kunkuyu mentioned that autopsies were conducted on all the bodies of the crash victims.

“The VP’s family requested an independent autopsy by a private pathologist. A private pathologist was selected by the family and the Shanil Dzimbiri family also chose their own pathologist. The government covered the costs,” Kunkuyu said.

He added that the autopsy reports by the police and military are for their internal use as standard practice, but are available for other important purposes when required.

The minister further stated that families have unrestricted access to the autopsy results and can share them with other family members if they deem it necessary.

“The government will only make the results of the autopsy public if it serves a national interest and ensures the dignity of the deceased,” Kunkuyu summed up.

Since the day of the plane crash, various theories have emerged regarding the cause of death of the nine.

This has prompted numerous groups, including the family, Catholic bishops and President Lazarus Chakwera, to call for a thorough investigation into the incident.

On Saturday last week, a team of three plane crash investigators arrived in the country to probe the potential cause of the incident.

The team includes an expert from General Atomics, a company that has taken over the manufacturing of Dornier 228s, and two other experts from the German Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigations.

Public Affairs Committee spokesperson Bishop Gilford Matonga said on Monday that they want the experts to work independently without interference from the government and undue pressure from the public.

