Tamara Safety Services donates trash bins worth K2.5m to Lilongwe City Council

Tamara Safety Services Company Limited has donated trash bins worth K2.5 Million to Lilongwe City Council (LCC).

Receiving the trash bins at Lilongwe City Council offices on Friday, the newly elected Lilongwe City Council Mayor , Her Worship Councilor Esther Sagawa hailed the company for the donation.

Sagawa said the city has been facing challenges because of inadequate trash bins adding that these bins will help in the implementation of one shop one trash bin campaign.

This campaign is set to encourage city residences to acquire and use bins all the time.

“This donation has just come in the right time because as you know, after being elected as the mayor of the city of Lilongwe, one of the focus areas is to make the city clean and green and we also emphasize that every shop and every office should actually buy and being insured must have been so as the most effective products has brought us some bins,” She said.

She has since urged stakeholders to collaborate and make Lilongwe City green and clean.

“We would like to encourage each and every would like to encourage each and every office and shop owners to have these bins so that we can keep our city clean and green,” she said.

She said the challenge currently is that people usually throw their trash anywhere. “So it becomes difficult for the City Council to go and collect those wastes and put them into proper areas. So right now what we want is to ensure people have trash bins,” she said.

She said there is need for the trash to be thrown in these trash bins where regular collection of waste from all locations should be collected.

“So it’s going to be easier for us to collect trash from their offices or shops using these trash bins. So that’s why we are encouraging them to have these bins. These are not enough and then we are not going to be giving them for free. We actually want every shop and office to buy these beans on their own. These are just some samples that we want them to have. So I’m sure that if you have an office or if you have a shop, or office, you can also be able to manage to have a bin like these,” she said.

During the function Tamara Safety Services Sales and marketing Manager , Andrèw Banda said the company will continue giving back to the community as one way of social corporate responsibility

