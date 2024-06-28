DPP writes Speaker Gotani Hara to invoke Section 65 and declare vacant seats of its 5 MPs

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party {DPP} has penned Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara to declare vacant parliamentary seats of Lilongwe Msinja North Binton Kuntsaila and others for allegedly violating Section 65 of the Constitution.

The others include Chikwawa North MP, who is also deputy Minister of Local Government Owen Chomanika, Mwanza Central MP Joyce Chitsulo, Mchinji North East MP, Esther Majaza and Mangochi North MP Benedicto Chambo.

DPP secretary general Clement Mwale says the listed MPs campaigned and won their respective seats on the manifesto and sponsorship of DPP.

He claims these lawmakers have now declared to change their political status from DPP to independent and some to MCP.

“This is a violation of section 65(1) of the constitution of the Republic of Malawi and their seats should be declared vacant,” says Mwale.

The MPs are yet to comment on the matter.

