Exit Chokotho, enters Kampondamgaga: Malawi Chambers of Commerce elects new chairman

April 18, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter

Private sector voice and advocate, the Malawi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has elected a new chairman, Prince Kampondamgaga of Farmers Union of Malawi.

Chokohto: Leaves

He was elected at an annual general meeting on Wednesday in Blantyre.

Kampondamgaga replaces Carl Chokotho who has held the position for two years.

In an interview, Kampondamgaga said his focus is on mechanization of agriculture, value adding to products for economic growth.

Kampondamgaga has been vocal in the advocacy for the rights of peasant  farmers in the country.

He takes office when there is a slump in the economy and his first major assignment is to get involved in the Investment Forum which the government has organized to lure investors in the country.

The government says at least 400 investors, both local and international, have confirmed attending the high level investment summit.

