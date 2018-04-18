Maneb tightens security ahead of PSLCE

The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has instituted tight security measures to administer leakage free Primary School Leaving Certificate Examinations (PSLCE) expected to run from May 16 to May 19 this year.

Maneb Public Relations Officer Mayamiko Chiwaya said among the security measures include deployment of security officers as well as intensification of member staff, taskforce as well as communities to monitor examinations across examination centres.

“Examination administrators have also been briefed on how to administer leakage free examinations. Apart from this, Maneb will also pay allowances to all invigilators in advance to enable them take care of themselves during the time they will be administering exams. This will help them avoid the temptation of accepting bribes to condone any form of examination malpractice,” she said.

Commenting on the number of candidates who are sitting for PSLCE this year, Chiwaya said: “right now we do not have the final figures since we are still handling registration queries on nominal rolls such as request to delete some candidates who have dropped out of school.”

She therefore advised candidates to prepare well for examinations to avoid indulging themselves in any form of examination malpractice.

“In addition, the public should take part in sensitizing candidates on evils of cheating and if they find one contravening the rules should report to police,” she advised.

Last year, 255,583 candidates sat for PSLCE out of which, 193,795 passed representing 75.82 percent pass rate.

