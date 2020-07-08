Exit Kabambe: President Laz appoints Wilson Banda as new Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor

President Lazarus Chakwera Chakwera, sworn in in June as new Head of State, has appointed Dr Wilson T. Banda as the new Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor.

Banda, who was Senior Advisor to the Executive Director for Africa Group at the World Bank, where he started, as an Advisor, in 2010, replaces Daliso Kabambe appointed in April 2017.

A statement from the Office of President and Cabinet released Wednesday announced the appointment.

Wilson Banda was General Manager of the central bank from 2003 to 2010.

He also served as the director of the Malawi Stock Exchange, a member of the Economics Association of Malawi, and a chairman for both the Malawi Knowledge Network (MAKNET) and Malawi Payments Systems.

The new Governor earned his PhD in Economics from the University of Manchester.

He also holds an MPA from Harvard University and an M.Phil in Monetary Economics from the University of Glasgow.

While the outgoing governor Kabambe worked as an economist for the Malawi Government for 19 years beginning as an economist and principal economist in the Ministry of Agriculture where he served for seven years, and then as chief economist and deputy director of economic planning in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development for four years and thereafter as budget director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development for another four years.

