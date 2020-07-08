Pastor Dokani Ngwira appointed new Malawi spy chief

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed former spy officer Dokani Ngwira to his administration’s most senior intelligence post as as the chief of the country’s spy agency, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Chakwera, sworn in in June, also appointed a number of other individuals to his 31-member cabinet though key positions like the finance minister had already been announced.

According to a statement issued by Chief Secretary to Government, Zanga Zanga Chikhosi, President Chakwera has appointed Water Services Association of Malawi (Wasam) executive secretary Dokani Ngwira as National Intelligence Services (NIS) director general.

Ngwira, a church preacher fondly called by his friends as ‘GDog’, is a former intellegince officer and now returns as Malawi chief spy replacing f Kenam Kalilani – a digital money and ICT expert ­– who was appointed by immediate past president Peter Mutharika to the position in April.

The new spy chief Ngwira is a holder of Masters in Business Administration from the Eastern and Southern African Institute of Management (ESAMI) and Bachelor of Business Administration from University of Malawi.

The top national security expert in Malawi is also a lay Pastor serving as Resident Pastor of the House of Knowledge Worship Centre at Kawale in Lilongwe that he was commissioned to establish as a branch of the 11th Hour Labourers Church, which is one of the steadily growing Pentecostal ministries in Malawi.

