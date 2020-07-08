Malawi appoints its first ever Phd police chief Kainja: Chigwenembe is deputy

Police officer Dr George Kainja has made history after he has been appointed the first doctorate holder in the Malawi Police Service to be Inspector General of Police.

Kainja replaces Acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa.

Mwapasa, who was Deputy Inspector General of Police responsible for operations, was appointed by former president Peter Mutharika in August 2019 as acting IG and has been in that position since waiting for confirmation from parliament.

He once worked as guard commander for the late Bingu wa Mutharika, before he was deployed to Rumphi Police Station as officer in-charge during president Joyce Banda’s time.

Mwapasa suffers from a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadet tag.

However. Kainja who has been Commissioner of Police Southern Region and has been serving as Director of Research, Planning and Police Reforms.

Kainja, who was recently appointed to be Malawi’s deputy Ambassador to Zimbabwe, obtained an injunction against former president Mutharika’s decision to send him to the diplomatic mission.

According to the injunction, which was granted by Justice Charles Mkandawire, through his lawyer Gift Nankhuni, government was restrained from effecting the appointment.

Kainja has been in Police service for close to 30 years and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Chancellor College and a Doctorate of Philosophy.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Demester Chigwenembe,a former Police College commandant, has been promoted to the rank of deputy insector general of police.

New President Lazarus Chakwera, sworn in in June, wants the police to be professional service.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!