Malawi Revenue Authority new bosses: John Biziwick back, tax lawyer Ngutwa deputy

President Lazarus Chakwera in his bid to clear the rubble that has left the country in ruins by the previous regime, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) commissioner-general Tom Malata and his deputy Roza Mbilizi have been replaced, with former boss John Biziwick returning to head the revenue authority.

Biziwick, who was hired by the administration of former president Joyce Banda in 2012, and replaced when Peter Mutharika took over power in 2014, has been given back the mantle to head the public tax collecting body.

Malata could not pick his phones when his comment was sought while Mbilizi furiously refused to comment.

MRA commissioner general, Biziwick previously served as chief executive officer of NBS Bank, a subsidiary of listed Malawian-owned multi-national group, Nico Holdings Limited.

His deputy at MRA will be a tax lawyer, Henry Ngutwa, who will be responsible for Revenue. Ngutwa returns to MRA where he served as director of tax investigations before the previous administration reassigned him to Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

The President has also hired another deputy commissioner general responsible for administration. It will be held by tax expert Agness Chiumia Katsonga Phiri.

Agnes Katsonga Phiri, who was the commissioner responsible for customs and excise, was removed by the previous regime at MRA and redeployed to Ministry of Trade and Industry.

