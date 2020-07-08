Chakwera appoints 4 women ministers, 7 deputies in Malawi cabinet: Abida, Akweni, and Nyalonje in

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed four women in the 23-member Cabinet team and 7 deputies in his bid of increasing representation of women in politics.

Chakwera has named his Cabinet and increasing women representation he has demonstrated his commitment to ethos of gender equality and attendant obligations on affirmative action which this country requires for the empowerment of women.

In his Cabinet list, the women ministers are UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati who is appointed Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare.

Educationist Agness Nyalonje of UTM is now Minister of Education.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) lawmaker Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda is appointed key ministerial position of Minister of Health.

Another female Cabinet minister is legislator Nancy Tembo who has been given the portfolio of Forestry and Natural Resources.

Seven women have been appointed deputy ministers. They are all deputy ministers expect Vera Kamtukule the head of Malawi-Scotland Partnership who is appointed deputy minister of labour.

The deputy ministers are Jean Muonaowauza Sendeza as deputy minister of defence, Agness Nkusa Nkhoma as deputy minister of agriculture, Nancy Mdooko as deputy minister of transport and Chrissie Kalamula Kanyashi as deputy minister of health.

Other deputy ministers are Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa of education, Halima Daud of local government and Abida Sidik Mia of lands.

