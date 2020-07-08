President Laz appoints full Malawi cabinet with Mia, Usi and Khumbize in top positions
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) first deputy president Sidik Mia has been appointed Minister of Transport and Public Works while secretary general Elsenhower Mkaka is Foreign Affairs and Micheal Usi the UTM vice president is Tourism, Culture and Wildlife minister as President Lazarus Chakwera named his first full cabinet.
Chakwera he gave key roles to leading Tonse Alliance politicians, honouring certain figures who helped him win a crucial election re-run.
The new president chose Robin Lowe who he picked as leader of opposition when he rejected to recognise Peter Mutharika sas duly elected in 2019, as agriculture minister.
UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati is named Minister of Community Development and Social Welfare while UTM’s Newton Kambala is Minister of Energy and UTM’s Agness Nyalonje is Minuster of Education.
Citizen for Transformation Movement (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo has been given minister of civic education and national unity.
MCP stawalts in the cabinet include Lingson Belekanyama as Minister of Local Government; Titus Mvalo as Minister of Justice, Khumbidze Kandodo Chiponda is Minister of Labour, Sosten Gwengwe get trade portfolio.
Other ministers are Nancy Tembo for Forestry and Natural Resources; Kezzie Kasambala Msuwa minister of lands, Ulemu Msungama minister of youth and sports.
Zodiak Broadcasting Station boss Gosepl Kazako is appointed minister of information and while People’s Party (PP) vice president and son of former president Joyce Banda, Roy Akajuwe Kachale is Ministry of Industry.
President Chakwera in consultation with vice-president Chilima has also appointed Rashid Abdul Gaffar as ministrr of mining.
The President had only named a partial cabinet in which vice-president Saulos Chilima, who was sworn-in alongside Chakwera was named as minister of economic planning and development, and public sector reforms.
Chilima played an important role in the re-run of the controversial “Tippex election”, coming together with Chakwera to form the opposition Tonse Alliance that ultimately unseated ex-president Peter Mutharika.
Felix Mlusu was named as Malawi’s finance minister. He was previously managing director of Nico Holdings Plc, a financial company with interests in Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Mozambique.
Chikosa Silungwe, another lawyer involved in the court case forcing the election re-run, was named as Malawi’s attorney general. Silungwe previously worked at Malawi’s Law Commission and has a doctorate in Law from the University of Warwick, UK.
Richard Chimwendo Banda was named as minister of homeland security.
Chakwera won the election re-run with almost 59 percent of the vote. The country’s constitutional court had ordered a re-run over “widespread irregularities”, including the use of correction fluid to tamper with tally sheets.
Malawi became only the second country in sub-Saharan Africa to have presidential poll results overturned in the courts, as Kenya did in 2017.
