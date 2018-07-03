Expatriate calls a domestic maid ‘slave’: Apologises to Malawi citizens after being rebuked

An expatriate Mike Harper attracted the wrath of Malawians over his comment on social media when he described a faithful Malawian maid as ‘slave’.

Expatriates in the Capital City has a Whatsapp group named ‘Lilongwe Expat Leaving/Arriving’ in which they update each other on who is leaving or arriving as well as informing each other where to get good services.

Apparently, one expat Pennie Ginn is leaving and posted on the forum informing the members that they were sad to leave behind a faithful maid who had taken very good care of them, especially their kids.

Ginn’s appraisal of the maid apparently was to inspire others who might need services of a faithful domestic that they might consider to inherit her.

But Mike Harper responded so ruthlessly by saying: “Hey why don’t you take your slave with you? Just a thought.”

This attracted a backlash from the group and the discussions went viral even on Facebook and other Whatsapp groups.

One comment said: “I bet he is well protected that’s why he can say rubbish. He needs to pack up and go. Before he goes he has to make an apology.”

Another comment said: “This is pathetic at this time and age for somebody to call another person a slave, worst of all [being] black people who suffered as slaves for people like Mr. Mike Harper. If he has a concious and is a human being the least he can do is apologize. Very sad indeed!”

Harper decided to eventually apologise but his explanation of why he went to that extent fell short of someone feeling remorseful and it was received with a pinch of salt.

He said: “Dear Emily. I’m truly sorry my post has offended and I apologised unreservedly on the page and I apologise unreservedly to you.

“My ill thought out and poorly worded post was aimed at the person who, in my opinion, tried to ‘sell’ someone on that group. It made me really angry to see that and I aimed my comment purely at him without thinking of the consequences.

“I have been told that his post had since been taken down. I am neither a bad man or a racist, just stupid now and again. God bless.”

He was attacking Ginn for trying to ‘sell’ the maid when she recommended the maid to whoever might need services of a faithful domestic that they might consider to inherit her.

There are so much mixed reactions to this apology on social media.

