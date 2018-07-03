Chiukepo faces lengthy ban after beating referee

Striker Chiukepo Msowoya risks getting a lengthy ban following his physical attack on Mzuzu based referee Misheck Juwa during the violence that occurred on Sunday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe during the Airtel Top 8 final between Nyasa Big Bullets and Blue Eagles.

Msowoya pounced on the referee before other players and supporters joined the fray. As police and game Stewarts fought against the aggressive Bullets’ followers, a rain of missiles poured onto the pitch from the stands occupied by Bullets fans.

The ulgy scene of violence reare dits ugly head again when Stuart Mbunge netted the winner for the Malawi Police Service (MPS)-sponsored side from a spot-kick awarded after Bullets’ Yamikani Fodya fouled Gilbert Chirwa in the box. The decision infuriated some Bullets fans and players who were seen physically assaulted referee Juwa while others threw objects on the pitch.

In a video, which is circulating on social media, it is an objective evidence where Msowoya is seen violently raging at the the refree who was rescued by the police

Football Association of Malawi Competitions Committee Chairperson, Jabbar Alide said they cannot tolerate uncouth behaviour in a game of football and said what he witnessed on Sunday was uncalled

for.

“We are going to take stern measures to anybody involved as well as the officials that I saw inciting. We’re waiting for the referee and match commissioner’s reports so that we act accordingly and deal with these bad elements of the game which tarnish the image of football.”

He said the issue will have to go through the disciplinary committee.

There is already a precedence when Moyale Barracks goalkeeper Mc Donald Harawa was banned for six months by the Super League of Malawi for punching referee Sam Mangasanja and his assistant Kelvin Ngolanga.

Three Red Lions players namely Loti Chawinga, Dickson Mbetewa Jnr were also banned for a year by Sulom for manhandling referee Boniface Chapinga during their League game against then Sure Stream FC.

