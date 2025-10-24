Experience, Qualification, Integrity Determined Promotions — Ministry of Lands

The Ministry of Lands has defended its recent promotions, saying they were based purely on merit, experience, qualifications, and integrity — dismissing allegations of favouritism, nepotism, and political interference.

The clarification follows claims directed at outgoing Principal Secretary Devie Chilonga and Commissioner for Valuation and Estate Management Mickson Chiundira, accusing them of bias in the promotion process.

In a statement, Director of Human Resources Management Francisco Zimba said the ministry had long been operating with many unfilled senior positions, which affected efficiency and service delivery.

“The promotions were meritorious. We used integrity, experience, and qualifications to fill existing gaps,” Zimba said.

He cited Zione Malanda as an example, saying she had served the ministry for several years and was duly promoted to Deputy Director based on her performance and qualifications. Zimba added that some of those complaining had served less than 13 years and had records of misconduct or ongoing investigations by competent agencies.

Zimba stressed that there were no political, tribal, or regional considerations in the exercise.

“Every qualified Malawian, regardless of region or tribe, was accorded equal opportunity. Promotions were offered to those who passed interviews and met the requirements—nothing else,” he said.

He listed several officers promoted across regions to illustrate the fairness of the process:

Blessings Mpanga (Chiradzulu) and Jambo Chiziwitsano (Nsanje) – promoted to Deputy Directors of Quality Assurance for the Eastern and Southern regions, respectively.

Anthony Nzima (Northern Region) – rose from P8 to Deputy Commissioner for Lands (Land Registration).

Counsel Nzati Mbeko (Blantyre) – Deputy Commissioner for Legal Services.

Masida Mbano (Northern Region) – Surveyor General.

Counsel Yohane Dzowa (Balaka) – Deputy Director for Legal Services.

Mirriam Lungu (Rumphi) and Cynthia Chisanu (Ntcheu) – Deputy Commissioners for Valuation and Property Databank, respectively.

Jailosi Lungu (Mzimba) and Philimon Mkwezalamba (Lilongwe) – Deputy Commissioners for Physical Planning (Enforcement/Planning).

Zimba added that Howel Msukwa and Sarah Mzunda (both from Chitipa), Kabambe (Thyolo), Peter Chikweni (Machinga), Phillip Manzi (Mzimba), and several others were promoted to positions such as Chief Lands Officer, Chief Valuation Officer, and Chief Estate Management Officer.

He said more officers in lower cadres were also interviewed by the Civil Service Commission, emphasizing that all records are open for public verification.

“You will appreciate that officers from all districts were represented. Our files are open for inspection at any time,” Zimba concluded.

