Kasungu Diabetes Patients in Danger as Hospitals Run Out of Test Slips

Diabetes patients at Kasungu District Hospital are facing a life-threatening crisis — test slips used to monitor blood sugar levels have run out, forcing some to pay out of pocket while others simply give up on testing altogether.

On a recent visit, patients waited for hours as health workers scrambled to find alternatives. Some were reportedly asked to pay K2,000 so hospital staff could buy test slips privately — a cost many could not afford.

“I chose to walk away. It wasn’t about the money — it just felt wrong,” said one patient, who asked not to be named.

Health Promotion Officer Isaac Mwavuli confirmed the shortage, saying the hospital is waiting for supplies from the Central Medical Stores Trust (CMST) but has received no timeline for delivery.

The crisis comes as Malawi faces a sharp rise in diabetes cases. According to the International Diabetes Federation’s 2024 Diabetes Atlas, over 540,000 adults in the country are living with the disease. For them, regular testing is essential to prevent deadly complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, and blindness.

Kasungu’s shortage reflects a nationwide pattern of stock-outs plaguing Malawi’s public hospitals. A 2024 study in The Lancet Global Health blamed weak inventory systems and procurement delays, while CMST’s own annual report cited budget shortfalls, transport challenges, and logistical bottlenecks as key causes.

When patients must buy supplies privately, experts warn, health inequalities deepen. Out-of-pocket costs push already struggling families further into poverty, making access to healthcare even harder.

Health analysts say the solution lies in systemic reform — hospitals must strengthen stock management systems, while the Ministry of Health and CMST improve coordination to ensure timely, transparent delivery of essential medical supplies.

Community-level diabetes education and clear communication with patients can also help reduce risks and ensure treatment adherence.

The crisis in Kasungu is not an isolated event — it’s a snapshot of a national failure to safeguard the health of vulnerable citizens.

Ensuring that every diabetes patient in Malawi can access something as basic as a test slip is not just about medicine — it’s about dignity, equity, and the nation’s duty to protect life.

