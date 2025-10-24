RBM Governor Boosts Silver Strikers’ Morale Ahead of Yanga Clash

Silver Strikers received a major morale boost on Wednesday ahead of their trip to Tanzania for the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie against Young Africans (Yanga SC), when Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) Governor, Dr. MacDonald Mafuta Mwale, visited the team in camp.

The Bankers travel to Dar es Salaam with a one-goal advantage, courtesy of a 75th-minute strike by Andrew Joseph in the first leg played at Bingu National Stadium. In a show of confidence, Yanga SC has since announced that entry to the return match at the 60,000-seater Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be free for all their supporters, promising a charged atmosphere on Saturday.

Speaking during his visit, Dr. Mafuta Mwale commended the team for their remarkable progress in the continental competition.

“We are proud of our club because this is the first time to reach this far. Every parent is happy when a child does well. As a central bank, we are ready to support Silver Strikers as far as they go,” said Mwale.

Football analyst Pickford Kamanga warned that the away fixture will be a stern test, urging the Bankers to be physically and mentally prepared.

“Yanga are a tough side at home, but they are not unbeatable. I’m hopeful that Coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa will do his homework well so that the team can sail through to the group stages,” Kamanga said.

Silver Strikers are expected to depart for Tanzania on Thursday, brimming with confidence and the backing of their main sponsors and fans alike, as they chase a historic spot in the CAF Champions League group stage.

