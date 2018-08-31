Experts disagree on Mzuzu City duo carriage way

August 31, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

Engineers and environmentalists at Mzuzu City Council are in a bitter battle on whether to cut down trees along the earmarked duo carriage way from the High Court to Shoprite along the Orton Chirwa avenue in the city.

Extension of Orton Chirwa Avenue

The 2.3 km duo carriage way which is to cost the African Bank K1.5 billion is the second phase of the Mzuzu-Nkhata Bay road which President Peter Mutharika inaugurated a few months ago.

Nyasa Times sources in the council say officers in the Engineering Department of the council wants the trees cut down to enable the contractor do a better job.

They also say the trees have outlived their life and might be a danger to both pedestrians and motorists as they might fall during heavy winds and rains.

However, the department of Environment officers disagree, saying the trees are very important to the city and should not be cut down.

But the council chief executive officer Macloud Kadammanja said the council has now agreed to cut down the trees.

Spokesperson for Roads Authority Portia Kajanga said the contractor would start the works after the council gives the contractor a go ahead.

WINIKO MASANGWI KALIATI
Guest
WINIKO MASANGWI KALIATI

Cut them down. Mitengo inakalamba ngati president ikhonza kugwera pa I.T yanga and msewu siukuoneka bho cos of the trees. Osamangobakira zinthu zopanda pake. Mwamaliza chikangawa yense koma mukukaniza kudula mitengo 10 yapa nseu?

5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

Those trees are very old indeed. Mzuzu have a lot of trees anyway!

Cut those ones and plant new ones osamagofuna kukhala relevant mu zinthu zopepela.

19 minutes ago
19 minutes ago

