Genet commends readmission policy for accommodating teen mothers

Girls Empowerment Network (Genet) through Improving Secondary Education in Malawi (ISEM) project in Mchinji has commended school Readmission Policy for enabling teen mothers in the country to get back to school.

Genet Project coordinator Blessings Phiri said this during a two days orientation for secondary school teachers from Sopa and Kochilira in Mchinji.

He said with the policy, at least 50 girls have returned to school where the project is being implemented in the district.

“As Genet we would like to thank government for enabling Readmission Policy for accommodating adolescent mothers who dropped out from school, this we feel has greater impact towards girl child education in the country because according to our records so many girls have returned back in various secondary schools to acquire education,” Phiri pointed out.

He said that there is a need for enforcement of the policy through advocacy.

One of the facilitators, Headmaster for Mchinji Secondary School, Harry Kamwaza said the revised readmission policy has responded to the concerns which different stakeholders had.

“The first policy was not well implemented and was even difficult to be monitored such that there was poor data collection and monitoring to know how many girls dropped out of school due to pregnancies or early marriages,” he said.

The project with funding from European Union (EU) is being implemented by consortium such as Genet, OXFAM and CAVOC.

Genet programme is in three districts of Mchinji, Kasungu and Dowa.

