Top Chinese university to honour Malawi’s Mutharika with another professorship

The University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) in China is to honor Malawian President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika with an honorary Professorship, Nyasa Times understands.

The ceremony honouring Prof. Mutharika has been scheduled for Friday at the University’s campus in Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China.

The University of International Business and Economics is a Chinese national public research university specialized in economics, finance, management, law and foreign languages established in 1951 in Beijing, China.

President Mutharika is an academic profrssor of Comparative Law with a long impressive record of teaching, research and publishing.

The Professor has taught at the University of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and at the Washington University Law School in the United States of America for many years before he joined active politics in Malawi and later being elected President.

Among his numerous awards and recognitions, Mutharika is a recipient of the 2008 International Jurist Award (The only African ever to receive such as honor) and the African Leadership Award in September 2016.

He also received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia in 2017

Professor Peter Mutharika is also the only African to be awarded a Charles Nagel Professor of International and Comparative Law Emeritus at Washington University in the USA.

Mutharika is also a Co-convenor of the Global Commission on Education Financing along with the Prime Minister of Norway, and Presidents of Chile and Indonesia, and the Director General of UNESCO.

The Malawi leader is expected to deliver akeynote address at the University as part of the ceremony.

