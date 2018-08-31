Top Chinese university to honour Malawi’s Mutharika with another professorship

August 31, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 2 Comments

The University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) in China  is to honor  Malawian President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika with an honorary Professorship, Nyasa Times understands.

President Mutharika: To get another honour of professorship

The ceremony honouring Prof. Mutharika has been scheduled for Friday at the University’s campus in Chaoyang Qu, Beijing Shi, China.

The University of International Business and Economics is a Chinese national public research university specialized in economics, finance, management, law and foreign languages established in 1951 in Beijing, China.

President Mutharika is an academic  profrssor of Comparative Law with a long impressive record of teaching, research and publishing.

The Professor has taught at the University of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and at the Washington University Law School in the United States of America for many years before he joined active politics in  Malawi and later being elected President.

Among his numerous awards and recognitions, Mutharika is a recipient of the 2008 International Jurist Award (The only African ever to receive such as honor) and the African Leadership Award in September 2016.

He also received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Addis Ababa University, Ethiopia in 2017
Professor Peter Mutharika is also the only African to be awarded a Charles Nagel Professor of International and Comparative Law Emeritus at Washington University in the USA.

Mutharika  is also a Co-convenor of the Global Commission on Education Financing along with the Prime Minister of Norway, and Presidents of Chile and Indonesia, and the Director General of UNESCO.

The Malawi leader  is expected to deliver akeynote address at the University as part of the ceremony.

Trapence, Mtambo and Kajoloweka please tafulumilani mukaleletse chonde asanamupatse. Bola akanapatsa Chakwera, Joice kapena mnyamata wamiyambi ndangoyiwala dzina lake.

Awize
Guest
Awize

Good to hear this news. Congratulations Mr President

