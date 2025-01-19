Expose: Shocking Inhumane Working Conditions At Sana Shops

SANA Shops, one of Malawi’s largest retail chains, has come under fire for allegedly subjecting employees to inhumane working conditions. Reports obtained by Nyasa Times through interviews, letters, and accounts from former and current staff reveal widespread abuse, exploitation, and racism allegedly perpetrated by the Indian owners.

According to the testimonies, verbal abuse is rampant, with managers frequently using racist slurs and degrading language toward Malawian employees. “We work under constant humiliation,” one former employee revealed. “It’s a culture of fear and intimidation where we’re made to feel less than human.”

Disturbing claims of sexual harassment have also surfaced, with female employees accusing senior staff of inappropriate advances. Some victims allege they were coerced into silence under threats of dismissal, leaving them vulnerable and without recourse.

Wages are another major grievance, with many workers claiming to earn below the legal minimum wage despite long and demanding hours. Complaints of arbitrary pay cuts, lack of overtime pay, and unsanitary working conditions further paint a grim picture. “We work like slaves but are treated worse than animals,” lamented one current employee.

Opportunities for career advancement appear to be non-existent for Malawian workers, with promotions allegedly reserved for Indian staff regardless of their qualifications. “It’s like we don’t matter. No matter how hard we work, there’s no chance to grow,” said another employee.

Unfair dismissals are reportedly common, with workers terminated without cause or due process. This, combined with the absence of employment benefits, has left many employees feeling trapped and exploited.

The working environment is also described as hazardous and unhygienic, with some employees forced to endure long shifts without access to clean drinking water or proper protective equipment.

The Area 4 branch in Lilongwe has been singled out as one of the worst offenders, with sources calling on authorities to investigate and hold the company accountable.

Nyasa Times reached out to SANA Shops for comment, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

